Buell Ray Adams
July 2, 1940 - March 7, 2017
Buell Ray Adams passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on
March 7, 2017. He was born in Cauthron, AR, to Harold Dee Adams and Ellen
Maglene Kelley, July 2, 1940. Buell was drafted into the U.S. Army from
September 1963 to September 1965. During his service, in France and Germany,
he was a Sharpshooter and Radio-Teletype Operator. He had many jobs throughout
his life, including Boeing, Manson Lumber Mill, Orchardist, yard work, Bill’s
Cut Rate Gas Station, snow removal, and the Lake Chelan Boat Co. Buell married
Alice Mae Morton in Chelan, WA, August 26, 1967. Children born to them were
Shana Rae Adams, July 1973, Shane Ray Adams, March 1975 (d. June 1978), and
Darci Dee Adams, December 1982. He and his wife lived in Chelan for many years
before moving to Rock Island, WA, November 2004. He was, also, a past-worthy
president of the F.O.E. Buell had many hobbies: gardening, fishing, hunting,
motorcycle riding, playing guitar, and spending time with his grandchildren
were a few. He also played with the “Eternity Singers” at the Southern Baptist
Church in Chelan.
Buell was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John; infant son, Shane;
and sister, Linda. He is survived by his wife of 50 years; children: Shana,
and Darci; and grandchildren: Emma, Sage, and Maggie.
Services to be held at a later date.
