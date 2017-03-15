Cairo kiosks buy recyclable material

CAIRO — Cairo residents are being offered money in exchange for their recyclable garbage, as part of efforts to clean the city’s streets and reduce the enormous landfill waste produced in the teeming metropolis of 22 million.

Two kiosks in the historic Cairo neighborhood of Heliopolis began buying cans, glass, paper and different kinds of plastic from the public last week.

The response has been enthusiastic, with local children volunteering to dispose household waste and earn extra pocket money.

“The…