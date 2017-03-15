The Wenatchee World

Car-trunk robber cops a plea

by Jefferson Robbins
WENATCHEE — A California man who popped out of a car trunk to rob an unwitting passenger pleaded guilty Wednesday to three felony counts, earning a prison sentence of more than nine years.

Jose A. Lara Mendez, 25, did not admit wrongdoing, entering an Alford plea that allows him to avoid trial while maintaining his innocence. He pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery, motor vehicle theft and unlawful possession of a firearm. Chelan County Superior Court Judge T.W.“Chip” Small sentenced Lara to 111 months in prison, or just over nine years. 

Lara’s codefendant in the case, Amber C. Hernandez, 31, of Omak faces trial in April. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies believe Hernandez lured a 25-year-old man she met over the Internet into joining her July 13 for a ride in her Chevy Malibu on rural roads near Chelan. 

When they stopped at the Beebe Springs Natural Area, Lara jumped out of the trunk and pulled the passenger out of the car at gunpoint, wielding a rifle. Lara relieved the victim of his cellphone, wallet and car keys, and struck him across the face with the butt of the rifle, deputies said. 

He then left, allegedly with Hernandez. Both were arrested the same day by Okanogan County sheriff’s deputies; police said Lara injured his ankles by jumping from the roof of his sister’s home to evade pursuit. A rifle was found in the trunk of Hernandez’s Malibu.

Reach Jefferson Robbins at 509-664-7123 or . Follow him on Twitter at @JRobbinsWW. Contact him securely by PGP key.

