CB House returning to Packers for second stint

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Davon House is returning to Green Bay after a two-year hiatus.

The 27-year-old cornerback agreed to re-join the Packers on a one-year deal worth approximately $3.5 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

House agreed to the deal while on a free agent visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per NFL Network.

The Packers reportedly wanted to keep House, who played his four NFL seasons in Green Bay from 2011-14, before he signed a four-year, $24.5 million deal…