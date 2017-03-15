The Wenatchee World

Charles Sablan

Website Staff
Charles Sablan

Chelan, WA

Charles Sablan, 60, of Chelan, WA, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2017, in an
automobile accident. Charlie was born in Guam, grew up in Seattle, WA, and
raised his family in Bothell, WA. He was an alumni of Central Washington
University, where he met his loving wife, Cheryl. He spent most of his
professional life as a public servant in Parks & Recreation. In his free
time he loved to barbecue, work on his home, and spend time with his family.

Charlie was preceded in death by his sister, Lydia. He is survived by his wife
of 35 years, Cheryl; two daughters: Emily (Matt) and Taylor; parents, John and
Patricia; brothers: John, Glenn, and Will (Dena); numerous nieces and nephews;
and a large extended family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Chelan Senior Center on Saturday,
March 25, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. The event is welcome to all. “If you love life,
don’t waste time, for time is what life is made up of.” Please express your
thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at prechtrose.com. Arrangements
are by Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA.

