Charles Sablan

Chelan, WA

Charles Sablan, 60, of Chelan, WA, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2017, in an

automobile accident. Charlie was born in Guam, grew up in Seattle, WA, and

raised his family in Bothell, WA. He was an alumni of Central Washington

University, where he met his loving wife, Cheryl. He spent most of his

professional life as a public servant in Parks & Recreation. In his free

time he loved to barbecue, work on his home, and spend time with his family.

Charlie was preceded in death by his sister, Lydia. He is survived by his wife

of 35 years, Cheryl; two daughters: Emily (Matt) and Taylor; parents, John and

Patricia; brothers: John, Glenn, and Will (Dena); numerous nieces and nephews;

and a large extended family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Chelan Senior Center on Saturday,

March 25, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. The event is welcome to all. “If you love life,

don’t waste time, for time is what life is made up of.” Please express your

thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at prechtrose.com. Arrangements

are by Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA.