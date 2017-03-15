Chelan County letter takes swipe at grizzly plan

WENATCHEE — Important parts of the environmental-impact analysis that backs the feds’ interest in reintroducing grizzly bears into the North Cascades ignores current science and is based on outdated facts.

That’s the opinion Chelan County Commissioners Doug England, Keith Goehner and Kevin Overbay expressed in a March 13 letter to regional National Park Service officials.

“We believe the DEIS (draft economic-impact statement) is inadequate in several areas and ask that the restoration plan not be implemented and an environmental impact…