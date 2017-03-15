Four reasons Gonzaga can make the Final Four

The first week of the NCAA tournament may be the best four days on the sports calendar, packed with buzzer-beaters and underdogs with quirky mascots knocking off college hoops’ royalty.

The second week, bluebloods rise to the top and bracket-busting higher seeds exit.

The third week, a national champion is crowned.

Can Gonzaga own March Madness? The Zags have the requisite numbers: a No. 4 ranking, a 32-1 record and folders full of advanced metrics that support their billing as…