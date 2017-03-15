Funeral Service Directory

Saturday, March 18

Clayton Emry, 89, of Oroville: 1:30 p.m. celebration of life at Oroville United Methodist Church, with Rev. Leon Alden, Rev. Jing Ming Ma, Oroville American Legion and family members officiating. Arrangements by Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory, Oroville.

James Carroll Liley Jr., 64, of East Wenatchee: 10 a.m. memorial service at Calvary Bible Church Fellowship Hall, Wenatchee.

Arnold Martin “Arnie” Wiggum, 96, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. memorial service at the First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee. A…