The Wenatchee World

Weather:

47°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi56° Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo37° Chance Rain then Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi52° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo32° Patchy Fog

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain and Patchy Fog

Friday Night

Lo37° Rain Likely

Saturday

Hi53° Rain Likely

Saturday Night

Lo32° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi51° Mostly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo30° Partly Cloudy

Gibbs passed up for state post

by Nevonne McDaniels
Send to Kindle
Print This

EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont School Board member Chris Gibbs’ pursuit of the state Board of Education job will have to wait until January.

Pasco resident Ryan Brault was selected to fill the vacant Eastern Region position last week. Brault will have to run for election in January to retain the seat.

Gibbs said he will be running for the post as well.

The current vice president of the Eastmont School Board, Gibbs has served since 2005. His current term expires…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 