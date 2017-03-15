Gibbs passed up for state post

EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont School Board member Chris Gibbs’ pursuit of the state Board of Education job will have to wait until January.
Pasco resident Ryan Brault was selected to fill the vacant Eastern Region position last week. Brault will have to run for election in January to retain the seat.
Gibbs said he will be running for the post as well.
The current vice president of the Eastmont School Board, Gibbs has served since 2005. His current term expires…
