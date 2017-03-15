The Wenatchee World

Weather:

45°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo42° Rain Likely and Patchy Fog

Wednesday

Hi55° Rain Likely and Patchy Fog

Wednesday Night

Lo37° Scattered Showers then Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi54° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo32° Mostly Clear

Friday

Hi45° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo37° Rain

Saturday

Hi54° Rain Likely

Saturday Night

Lo31° Partly Cloudy and Breezy then Mostly Clear

Sunday

Hi53° Sunny

Great Northwest Wine | Syrah plays key role in Northwest red blends

by Eric Degerman and Andy PerdueGreat Northwest Wine
Send to Kindle
Print This

After Australia flooded the U.S. market with inexpensive and uninteresting Shiraz, Syrah has been a tough sell with consumers.

Yet acreage and tonnage of Syrah continues to increase year after year. Last year, Washington winemakers harvested more than 20,000 tons of the red wine grape for the first time in state history.

There are two main reasons for this.

First of all, Syrah is an early ripening grape. Winemakers can bring it in before Labor Day, have it crushed and…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 