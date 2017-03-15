Great Northwest Wine | Syrah plays key role in Northwest red blends

After Australia flooded the U.S. market with inexpensive and uninteresting Shiraz, Syrah has been a tough sell with consumers.

Yet acreage and tonnage of Syrah continues to increase year after year. Last year, Washington winemakers harvested more than 20,000 tons of the red wine grape for the first time in state history.

There are two main reasons for this.

First of all, Syrah is an early ripening grape. Winemakers can bring it in before Labor Day, have it crushed and…