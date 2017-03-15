In the Garden | Spring cleaning extends into every part of the garden

I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of snow! Is it spring yet? I’m eager to do some gardening for sure, but I know I need get my priorities straight before I start digging around. I’ll share with you some of my spring cleaning tips and ideas to start the season off right.

Let’s start with your lawn. Make sure your lawn is dry before doing anything,otherwise you have the potential of damaging the delicate grass in soggy soils.…