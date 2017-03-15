Inslee: Rural Washington hit hardest by Republican health plan

OLYMPIA — State officials say Washington’s newly insured rural residents, young adults and senior citizens who are not yet 65 will drop their insurance at extremely high rates if Congress passes a Republican health care plan.

Some rural hospitals could close under the weight of serving the 1.1 million Washington residents who will have no insurance if the American Health Care Act is enacted, Gov. Jay Inslee and Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler also predicted at a news conference Wednesday.

“The people who get hurt worst by Trumpcare are those in rural and small towns, in part because you’re going to have some rural hospitals close,” Inslee told reporters.

Inslee said the Affordable Care Act has reduced the uncompensated care rate by 50 or 60 percent. “Those hospitals are kept afloat by this. They’re frequently the largest employer in our small towns, and they’re struggling,” he said. A return of uncompensated care will push some of them out of business, he predicted.

The state’s assessment of impacts from the Republican bill comes on the heels of the federal Congressional Budget Office’s forecast on Monday that the act would cause 14 million people to lose their insurance next year. The number would jump to 24 million more uninsured Americans in 10 years.

Detailed impacts of the proposed health care replacement bill on Washington state were released Wednesday at the conference. Inslee said the replacement plan has a larger negative impact on Washington state than repealing the Affordable Care Act and replacing it with nothing.

“People in Washington are going to get hit on both ends. They’re going to lose coverage on one end, and those that are lucky enough to have it are going to have to pay thousands of dollars more for their coverage,” he said, adding, “It’s become clear to me this is a tax cut for the rich, masquerading as a health-care reform.”

Kreidler said the number of people with no health insurance — currently at 5.8 percent, or 410,000 people — will jump to 15 percent, or 1.1 million people. That’s higher than it was before some 790,000 Washingtonians gained insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

He said the forecasts are not exaggerated. “We’re low-balling it if anything,” he said, as the projections do not include the impacts of increased insurance premiums.

His office estimates these drop-out rates among newly-insured residents:

82 percent of people from ages 20 to 29

83 percent of people from age 60 to 65

From 87 to 96 percent of individuals who earn less than $23,700, and families of four that earn less than $48,600.

More than 80 percent of residents in several rural counties, compared with about 55 percent from King County. Estimated drop-out rates in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant counties were not yet available.

In addition to the possibility of losing hospitals and the jobs that come with them, rural towns and counties will be harder hit because people have lower incomes, Kreidler’s spokeswoman Stephanie Marquis said after the conference.

Inslee said he is hopeful that Republicans, at least some of them, will “come to their senses” and vote against the bill. He said he’s writing a letter to Republican Congressmen from Washington state urging them to look at the impacts in their home state.

Marquis said that Kreidler is heading to Washington, D.C., to testify about the impacts at a hearing organized by Democrats.