Jets-Devils game postponed due to storm

NEWARD, N.J. — Tuesday night's game between the Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. has been postponed due to severe winter weather, the teams announced.

The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 28 at 7 p.m. ET.

Winter Storm Stella is forecasted to dump as much as 24 inches of snow in New Jersey with winds up to 60 miles per hour, freezing temperatures, coastal flooding and low-visibility travel conditions.

New Jersey governor…