Today

Hi56° Chance Rain and Patchy Fog

Tonight

Lo37° Chance Rain then Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi52° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo32° Patchy Fog

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain and Patchy Fog

Friday Night

Lo37° Rain Likely

Saturday

Hi53° Rain Likely

Saturday Night

Lo32° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi51° Mostly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo30° Partly Cloudy

Jets-Devils game postponed due to storm

by World news services
NEWARD, N.J. — Tuesday night's game between the Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. has been postponed due to severe winter weather, the teams announced.

The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 28 at 7 p.m. ET.

Winter Storm Stella is forecasted to dump as much as 24 inches of snow in New Jersey with winds up to 60 miles per hour, freezing temperatures, coastal flooding and low-visibility travel conditions.

New Jersey governor…

