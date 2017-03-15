Michelle Lynn Stevens

July 17, 1973 - March 7, 2017

Michelle Lynn Stevens, 43, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away at home on Tuesday,

March 7, 2017. Michelle was born to Rick and Mary Stevens on July 17, 1973, in

Wenatchee. Michelle was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy as an infant and spent

much of her life in the care of her grandparents, Louise and Donald Alyea.

Michelle grew up in Wenatchee and attended schools in the Wenatchee School

District, graduating from Wenatchee High School in 1994. Michelle always

looked forward to getting on the bus each morning and spending time with her

teachers and the many friends she made at school. Michelle enjoyed going on

outings to the mall, church, the pool, hockey games, concerts, and especially

loved trips to the bowling alley. She made friends wherever she went and had

an infectious smile and laugh. When she was younger, she made many summer

trips to Oregon and Missouri with her grandparents where she loved seeing her

family and celebrating her birthday at every stop along the way.

Michelle is survived by her aunts and uncles: Ann and Clarence Smith, and Ken

and Karen Alyea; father, Rick Stevens; her cousins: Chris Ferrians, Sarah and

Wesley LeFebvre, Tami Culp, Bryan Smith, Kari Wiedenhoft, and Melisa

Wiedenhoft; and her best friends and roommates: Jessica Tesdahl, Terri

Redthunder and Morgan Sams. She is also survived by many special friends and

caregivers. Michelle was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Stevens; and

her grandparents, Donald and Louise Alyea. The family would like to thank all

of the many people who helped to care for Michelle and enrich her life, as

well as the comfort care that Michelle was given by Hospice.

Michelle’s Memorial Service will be held at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley on

Friday, March 17, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Caleb Wood of Spokane, WA, will

be officiating. Donations in Michelle’s memory can be made to Special

Olympics. Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee,

WA.