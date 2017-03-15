Michelle Lynn Stevens
Michelle Lynn Stevens
July 17, 1973 - March 7, 2017
Michelle Lynn Stevens, 43, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away at home on Tuesday,
March 7, 2017. Michelle was born to Rick and Mary Stevens on July 17, 1973, in
Wenatchee. Michelle was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy as an infant and spent
much of her life in the care of her grandparents, Louise and Donald Alyea.
Michelle grew up in Wenatchee and attended schools in the Wenatchee School
District, graduating from Wenatchee High School in 1994. Michelle always
looked forward to getting on the bus each morning and spending time with her
teachers and the many friends she made at school. Michelle enjoyed going on
outings to the mall, church, the pool, hockey games, concerts, and especially
loved trips to the bowling alley. She made friends wherever she went and had
an infectious smile and laugh. When she was younger, she made many summer
trips to Oregon and Missouri with her grandparents where she loved seeing her
family and celebrating her birthday at every stop along the way.
Michelle is survived by her aunts and uncles: Ann and Clarence Smith, and Ken
and Karen Alyea; father, Rick Stevens; her cousins: Chris Ferrians, Sarah and
Wesley LeFebvre, Tami Culp, Bryan Smith, Kari Wiedenhoft, and Melisa
Wiedenhoft; and her best friends and roommates: Jessica Tesdahl, Terri
Redthunder and Morgan Sams. She is also survived by many special friends and
caregivers. Michelle was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Stevens; and
her grandparents, Donald and Louise Alyea. The family would like to thank all
of the many people who helped to care for Michelle and enrich her life, as
well as the comfort care that Michelle was given by Hospice.
Michelle’s Memorial Service will be held at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley on
Friday, March 17, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Caleb Wood of Spokane, WA, will
be officiating. Donations in Michelle’s memory can be made to Special
Olympics. Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee,
WA.
