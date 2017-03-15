The Wenatchee World

Weather:

41°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi56° Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo37° Chance Rain then Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi52° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo32° Patchy Fog

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain and Patchy Fog

Friday Night

Lo37° Rain Likely

Saturday

Hi53° Rain Likely

Saturday Night

Lo32° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi51° Mostly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo30° Partly Cloudy

Eugene Robinson | One congressman’s unbounded racism

by Eugene RobinsonWashington Post Writers Group
Commentary
Send to Kindle
Print This

White supremacism was never banished from American political thought, just shoved to the fringe and hushed to a whisper. Now, in the Age of Trump, it’s back in the mainstream and ready to roar.

Witness the words of Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, on the subject of immigration: “Culture and demographics are our destiny. We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.” King offered these sentiments Sunday in a tweet expressing solidarity with Geert Wilders, an openly racist and Islamophobic…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 