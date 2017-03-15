Parties in spinal-surgery suit agree to dismiss

WENATCHEE — A lawsuit accusing a former Confluence Health surgeon of damaging a patient’s spinal cord during a disc surgery ended last week with a dismissal.

Plaintiff Randy Cooper agreed March 10, along with defendants Dr. Gus Varnavas and Confluence Health, to dismiss the case without fees or costs. Chelan County Superior Court Judge Lesley Allan signed off on the dismissal; no terms were disclosed in court filings.

Cooper’s 2015 suit claimed that Varnavas cut into Cooper’s spinal cord while placing an artificial disc between his fifth and sixth cervical vertebrae. In filings with Chelan County Superior Court, Varnavas and Confluence Health admitted only that a cerebral spinal fluid leak occurred during the surgery, and that Varnavas performed an unplanned fusion of two of Cooper’s vertebrae in response.

The complications left Cooper with “severe, permanent disabilities and constant pain” and rendered him unable to sit or stand for long periods, his lawsuit claimed. He sued Varnavas for inadequate care, and Confluence Health for negligent supervision as the surgeon’s employer.

The negligent supervision claim arose from Varnavas’ 2012 entry into an alcohol-abuse treatment program, under an agreement with the state Medical Quality Assurance Commission. Varnavas was placed on a probationary period that ended in January 2014, and performed the surgery on Cooper 11 months later. He now practices medicine in Montana.

The case was originally filed in King County Superior Court in September 2015, but Confluence Health won a judge’s order the following year to shift the venue to Chelan County.

Neither Cooper’s attorney Simeon Osborn nor an attorney for Varnavas and Confluence, Jennifer L. Moore, responded to calls seeking comment Wednesday.