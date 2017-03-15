Prep Tuesday: Wenatchee tennis teams crush Sunnyside to start season on right foot

SUNNYSIDE — By the time the rain had brought Tuesday’s match to its conclusion, the Wenatchee girls tennis team had already won enough matches to walk away from their season-opening contest against host Sunnyside with a 5-0 shutout victory.

The speed at which the Panthers dismantled their opponents allowed them to get through enough matches to call it a win; many Sunnyside opponents were hard-pressed to get a shot past Wenatchee’s rackets.

Yasmina Qazi opened the match for Wenatchee in…