Red Sox’s Price likely to start year on disabled list

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price is likely to start the season on the disabled list after the former Cy Young Award winner re-aggravated an elbow injury during spring training, the team announced Tuesday.

Price, 31, experienced pain and swelling after throwing a simulated game on Feb. 28 and was later examined by surgeons James Andrews and Neal ElAttrache, who concluded that the injury did not require surgery.

“At this point, it would be hard to…