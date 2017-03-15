Romar out as UW men coach

Washington on Wednesday changed the direction of its men’s basketball program, firing coach Lorenzo Romar after 15 seasons with the Huskies, according to an ESPN. The Seattle Times has not been able to confirm his dismissal.

Athletic director Jen Cohen met with Romar during an afternoon meeting with the coach.

Players were given less than an hour notice Wednesday to attend an emergency team meeting at Alaska Airlines Arena, where they were informed of the decision.

Romar and Cohen were…