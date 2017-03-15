The Wenatchee World

Weather:

41°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi56° Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo37° Chance Rain then Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi52° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo32° Patchy Fog

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain and Patchy Fog

Friday Night

Lo37° Rain Likely

Saturday

Hi53° Rain Likely

Saturday Night

Lo32° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi51° Mostly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo30° Partly Cloudy

Tracy Warner | Round and round we go

by By Tracy WarnerEditorial Page Editor
Commentary
Send to Kindle
Print This

I know. My head hurts, too. I’m reading the articles, the commentary, the Congressional Budget Office report on the Republican health care scheme, and really, I don’t get it.

It is a bill, the American Health Care Act, written apparently, in a few days’ time, that purports to remake 18 percent of the U.S. economy. I began my reading with the assumption that this would be much too complex for me to offer a meaningful opinion. So, I will do…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 