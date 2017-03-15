Say ‘Happy Birthday’ to state parks with free admission Sunday.

Celebrate the 104th birthday of the Washington state parks system with free admission Sunday.

It is the third of 12 days this year on which no Discover Pass is needed for day use visits to state parks. Visitors staying overnight may be charged camping fees.

The Discover Pass still is required on state Department of Fish and Wildlife and Department of Natural Resources land.

The pass costs $10 for one…