The Wenatchee World

Weather:

41°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi56° Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo37° Chance Rain then Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi52° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo32° Patchy Fog

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain and Patchy Fog

Friday Night

Lo37° Rain Likely

Saturday

Hi53° Rain Likely

Saturday Night

Lo32° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi51° Mostly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo30° Partly Cloudy

Say ‘Happy Birthday’ to state parks with free admission Sunday

by By Annette CaryTri-City Herald
Send to Kindle
Print This

Say ‘Happy Birthday’ to state parks with free admission Sunday.

Celebrate the 104th birthday of the Washington state parks system with free admission Sunday.

It is the third of 12 days this year on which no Discover Pass is needed for day use visits to state parks. Visitors staying overnight may be charged camping fees.

The Discover Pass still is required on state Department of Fish and Wildlife and Department of Natural Resources land.

The pass costs $10 for one…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 