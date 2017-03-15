Seahawks sign former Packers running back Lacy

After struggling with their running game in the first season in 2016 without Marshawn Lynch, the Seahawks took an aggressive step Tuesday toward rectifying that problem by signing free agent running back Eddie Lacy to a one-year deal.

The agreement was first announced by his agent and was reported to be worth up to $5.5 million with $3 million guaranteed.

Lacy was one of four running backs in which Seattle expressed interested, visiting over the weekend. Adrian Peterson also visited…