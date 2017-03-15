The Wenatchee World

Weather:

42°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi56° Chance Rain and Patchy Fog

Tonight

Lo37° Chance Rain then Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi52° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo32° Patchy Fog

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain and Patchy Fog

Friday Night

Lo37° Rain Likely

Saturday

Hi53° Rain Likely

Saturday Night

Lo32° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi51° Mostly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo30° Partly Cloudy

Seahawks sign former Packers running back Lacy

by Bob CondottaThe Seattle Times
Send to Kindle
Print This

After struggling with their running game in the first season in 2016 without Marshawn Lynch, the Seahawks took an aggressive step Tuesday toward rectifying that problem by signing free agent running back Eddie Lacy to a one-year deal.

The agreement was first announced by his agent and was reported to be worth up to $5.5 million with $3 million guaranteed.

Lacy was one of four running backs in which Seattle expressed interested, visiting over the weekend. Adrian Peterson also visited…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 