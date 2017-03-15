S.P.O.R.T. gymnasts perform well at Flip for a Cure Invitational

On March 10-11, the S.P.O.R.T. Gymnastics competitive team swept the Bronze, Silver, and Gold Division team titles at the 2017 Flip for a Cure Invitational.

This meet was held at Edmonds Community College and hosted over 15 teams.

On the Bronze team, Harper Lesmeister and Grace Morrison placed first in the All-Around in their age groups.

The Silver team walked away with five All-Around champions: Kennady Davidson, Kennedy Gaul, Gracie Hahn, Magicka Padron, and Ella Reynolds.

Anna Neace and Valerie…