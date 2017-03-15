The Wenatchee World

Weather:

50°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi56° Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo37° Chance Rain then Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi52° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo32° Patchy Fog

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain and Patchy Fog

Friday Night

Lo37° Rain Likely

Saturday

Hi53° Rain Likely

Saturday Night

Lo32° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi51° Mostly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo30° Partly Cloudy

S.P.O.R.T. gymnasts perform well at Flip for a Cure Invitational

by Sue Harris
Send to Kindle
Print This

On March 10-11, the S.P.O.R.T. Gymnastics competitive team swept the Bronze, Silver, and Gold Division team titles at the 2017 Flip for a Cure Invitational. 

This meet was held at Edmonds Community College and hosted over 15 teams.

On the Bronze team, Harper Lesmeister and Grace Morrison placed first in the All-Around in their age groups.

The Silver team walked away with five All-Around champions: Kennady Davidson, Kennedy Gaul, Gracie Hahn, Magicka Padron, and Ella Reynolds.

Anna Neace and Valerie…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 