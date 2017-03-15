The Wenatchee World

The many comebacks of one-legged skier Pat West Turner

by By Rufus WoodsPublisher
WENATCHEE — On a snowy night in Wenatchee in December 1965, 17-year-old Pat West Turner’s life was turned upside down by a car crash that took her right leg. The loss changed the vector of her life but in ways that she believes made her a better human being and an inspiration to those around her.

Now she’s working on a book about her life. It’s the story of a lifetime of successive transformations, with some doors opening while others…

