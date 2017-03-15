Towering right-hander Povse making his presence felt at Mariners camp

PEORIA, Ariz. — As Max Povse’s 6-foot-8 frame unfolds in his windup, and he comes down the pitcher’s mound — an imposing motion of legs, arms and length, it brings back memories of a former Mariner with a similar build.

No, not Randy Johnson. Povse isn’t that tall or left-handed or possess a 99-mph fastball and exploding slider.

Think more recently. Think of a regrettable trade from general manager Jack Zduriencik that yielded minimal returns for the Mariners.

OK, so…