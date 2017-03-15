The Wenatchee World

Weather:

50°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi56° Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo37° Chance Rain then Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi52° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo32° Patchy Fog

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain and Patchy Fog

Friday Night

Lo37° Rain Likely

Saturday

Hi53° Rain Likely

Saturday Night

Lo32° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi51° Mostly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo30° Partly Cloudy

Unite Wenatchee Valley brings activists together

by Nevonne McDaniels
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Those who are already involved or who want to be involved in bringing social and political change are invited to Monday’s inaugural meeting of Unite Wenatchee Valley.

The organization is an umbrella group aimed at coordinating action and providing support and encouragement for progressive and activist groups addressing issues ranging from education, immigration and women’s rights to climate change and lesbian, gay and transgender rights. It’s also an opportunity for those who want to be involved, but didn’t know…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 