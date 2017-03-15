U.S. gives nightclub shooting victims nearly $8.5 million

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The victims of a mass shooting at a Florida nightclub in June 2016 will receive nearly $8.5 million for emotional and financial support for victims’ families, those wounded in the attack and responders, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the department’s Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) said the funds would be granted on Wednesday and distributed by officials in Florida, where 49 people were killed at a gay nightclub in Orlando…