The Wenatchee World

Weather:

45°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo42° Rain Likely and Patchy Fog

Wednesday

Hi55° Rain Likely and Patchy Fog

Wednesday Night

Lo37° Scattered Showers then Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi54° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo32° Mostly Clear

Friday

Hi45° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo37° Rain

Saturday

Hi54° Rain Likely

Saturday Night

Lo31° Partly Cloudy and Breezy then Mostly Clear

Sunday

Hi53° Sunny

U.S. gives nightclub shooting victims nearly $8.5 million

by Susan Heavey and Letitia SteinReuters
Send to Kindle
Print This

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The victims of a mass shooting at a Florida nightclub in June 2016 will receive nearly $8.5 million for emotional and financial support for victims’ families, those wounded in the attack and responders, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the department’s Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) said the funds would be granted on Wednesday and distributed by officials in Florida, where 49 people were killed at a gay nightclub in Orlando…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 