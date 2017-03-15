Velocity Swimming sends many swimmers to regional championships

Velocity Swimming is well into its championship season coming off a third-place finish at the Inland Empire Championships. Velocity’s third-place finish at the University of Idaho Pool in Moscow, Idaho matched last year’s finish at the short-course meet featuring 16 teams from Eastern Washington, the Idaho panhandle, and northeastern Oregon.

In the wake of that finish, Velocity will send a total of 19 swimmers to upcoming regional competitions.

The Western Region Senior Sectional Championships will be held this weekend at…