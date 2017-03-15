The Wenatchee World

Western Avenue construction begins next week

by Pete O'Cain
WENATCHEE — Contractors will start work on safety improvements to Western Avenue on Monday.

Total cost of the project is roughly $1.1 million, including design and right-of-way acquisition, most of which comes from a grant from the Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council. Lynden-based Bianchi Construction will be paid a little more than $800,000 to perform construction.

Work will begin at the intersection of Western and Maple Street where crews will install a traffic signal, ADA accessible curbs and audible pedestrian push buttons.

