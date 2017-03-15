Wine of the Week

Judges awarded these wines a Gold Medal in the 2016 Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival competition.

Cave B Estate Winery 2012 XXVII Cabernet Sauvignon, $48

Review: Since taking over as head winemaker in 2007, Freddy Arredondo has shown his talents in the cellar by raising the profile of this longtime winery near George. This Cabernet Sauvignon uses estate grapes in the Ancient Lakes, and it provides complex aromas of perfumy oak, ginger, violet and cherry, followed by flavors of…