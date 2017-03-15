Wine of the Week

Judges awarded these wines a Gold Medal in the 2016 Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival competition.
Cave B Estate Winery 2012 XXVII Cabernet Sauvignon, $48
Review: Since taking over as head winemaker in 2007, Freddy Arredondo has shown his talents in the cellar by raising the profile of this longtime winery near George. This Cabernet Sauvignon uses estate grapes in the Ancient Lakes, and it provides complex aromas of perfumy oak, ginger, violet and cherry, followed by flavors of…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.