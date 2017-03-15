The Wenatchee World

WVC hosts Diversity Justice Day for Youth March 28

by Nevonne McDaniels
WENATCHEE — More than 300 students are set to attend the fifth Diversity Justice Day for Youth (DJD4Y) March 28 at Wenatchee Valley College.

The event, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Smith Gym, Van Tassell Center and Wenatchi Hall, is designed to increase the number of local minority students seeking a career in the law and justice system. It includes mini-sessions facilitated by local law enforcement officers, lawyers, judges, court reporters, corrections officers probation officers, legal secretaries, court…

