WVC hosts Diversity Justice Day for Youth March 28

WENATCHEE — More than 300 students are set to attend the fifth Diversity Justice Day for Youth (DJD4Y) March 28 at Wenatchee Valley College.

The event, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Smith Gym, Van Tassell Center and Wenatchi Hall, is designed to increase the number of local minority students seeking a career in the law and justice system. It includes mini-sessions facilitated by local law enforcement officers, lawyers, judges, court reporters, corrections officers probation officers, legal secretaries, court…