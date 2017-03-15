The Wenatchee World

You-fill sandbags available at Chelan County shops

by Christine Pratt
WENATCHEE — Free, you-fill sandbags are available at Chelan County Public Works shops for county residents in need of flood protection from seasonal rain and snow melt.

Anyone interested in the free bags should bring their own shovels, gloves or other equipment needed to fill the burlap bags.

The free bags are funded by a federal grant to Chelan County Emergency Management, county officials said in a news release Wednesday.

Flood warnings are not currently in effect for Chelan County,…

