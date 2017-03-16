A big year for avalanches

NCW — It’s been a big winter for avalanches.

“The number of avalanche warnings is probably equal to the last three years combined,” said Dennis D’Amico, avalanche meteorologist at the Northwest Avalanche Center, which offers daily avalanche forecasts, tracks accidents, and offers classes and workshops.

Already, 10 avalanche incidents requiring some kind of rescue have been reported to the center. And the season’s not over yet. Spring is often one of the more active times for avalanches, he said. “As we transition from colder-than-normal weather and a pretty healthy snowpack, with an exceptionally snowy first week of March, that transition has really brought about a lot of avalanches,” he said.

D’Amico also said they’ve noticed more lower-elevation avalanche danger this year.

Washington state is fifth-highest in the country for avalanche fatalities since the winter of 1986-87.

Since then, 68 people have died in this state in avalanches. Colorado is highest, with 180 deaths.

But year to year, avalanche deaths in the Northwest have been pretty steady, D’Amico said. And yet, he noted, “We’re putting more people into avalanche terrain.”

It’s not just skiers, but more snowmobilers and snowshoers are finding their way to the backcountry, he said.

D’Amico said what’s most surprising to him is that some people still go out when the danger is high.

Even when the danger is not considered high, he said, “Take the time to read up on recent snowpack weather, conditions, and forecast, and go out into the field and apply what you’ve learned in an avalanche education class. Adjust the forecast to your particular outing.”

He said it’s also important to look at what’s above you. “The Gold Creek area on Snowqualmie Pass is super popular, but there are big, big avalanche paths that start at 5,000 feet and they go all the way to the valley floor,” he said.

Just because you’re walking along a well-used trail doesn’t mean it’s not dangerous, he said.