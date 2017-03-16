Tracy Warner | A tax here, a tax there

That was a brief conversation.

On Thursday the Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council voted to send a letter to the commissioners of Chelan and Douglas counties asking, as The World’s story put it, “to consider getting a conversation started toward putting a local gas tax to voters.”

On Tuesday the Douglas County commissioners unanimously responded: No.

Give credit to the Transportation Council. The proposal, or more accurately the preliminary-early days-just maybe-trial balloon of an idea, was to place before voters of the…