Another road claimed by Gamble Land

by K.C. Mehaffey
Outdoors
METHOW — Two companies — including Gamble Land & Timber — sued this month claiming that Okanogan County has no rights to a portion of the 7.6-mile French Creek Road, near Methow.

The complaint to quiet title — which clears up ownership issues — was filed in Okanogan County Superior Court on March 3 by Gamble Land, and Cascade Holdings Group, a Nevada limited partnership. Both companies are tied to the orcharding giant Gebbers Farms. Cass Gebbers signed the complaint as vice president of the Nevada corporation, Cascade Operating, Ltd.

Okanogan County denied the claim in a March 7 response, and asked the court to dismiss it.

The companies own property on both sides of that stretch of road. Their complaint says that the county claimed an interest in the road in 1955 without having a right, estate, title, lien or interest in the property.

It says that the companies, or their predecessors, built the road, and has maintained it. “Any use of French Creek Road by the public has been with the permission of the Plaintiffs,” the claim says.

Reach K.C. Mehaffey at 509-997-2512 or . Read her blog An Apple a Day. follow her on Twitter at @KCMehaffeyWW.

