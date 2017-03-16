Chamber honors Dutch Bros as Business of the Year

WENATCHEE — A sold-out crowd of more than 580 business and civic leaders delivered high-energy appreciation for winners of annual awards presented Wednesday evening by the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Coffee company Dutch Bros Wenatchee Valley earned the Business of the Year Award, and the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center grabbed the Nonprofit of the Year Award.

Three Cornerstone Awards for community involvement and support went to Matt Kearny, retiring director of the Wenatchee Valley Sports Council, The Wenatchee World newspaper and the Community Foundation of North Central Washington.

The awards were presented at the group’s annual banquet at the Wenatchee Convention Center. The night’s theme was “Collective Impact.”

“It was an incredible evening — there was something in the air,” said Shiloh Schauer, the Chamber’s executive director. “There was an energy in the room that’s hard to describe. People were enthusiastic. People were excited.”

Dutch Bros earned the group’s top business award for “a company culture that produces great customer service and perfect coffee drinks,” said Schauer. Co-owners Jimmy and Danielle Crocker — now in their 10th year in business in the Wenatchee Valley — are also “training their employees to be effective business people. They’re the next generation of young professionals in the Wenatchee Valley.”

The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center took top nonprofit honors “as an organization going through the process of reinventing itself,” said Schauer. “Certainly financially, but also in community involvement through expanded programs and outreach.” Sandy Cohen, the museum’s executive director, “has dedicated himself to again make the museum a gem in our community,” she said.

Matt Kearny, who announced his retirement at the banquet, was honored with a Cornerstone Award for “his outstanding work in encouraging and supporting sports tourism in the Wenatchee Valley,” Schauer said. During Kearny’s four years on the job, said Schauer, spending from sports tourism in the Wenatchee Valley reached its highest levels. The Sports Council reported last year’s revenues at $8.3 million.

The Wenatchee World received a Cornerstone Award because “no other business in the region embodies the night’s theme (“Collective Impact”) better than the newspaper,” said Schauer. Coverage of community events and issues, coupled with the hundreds of people employed by the paper over the last century, “puts the paper in the forefront of community involvement,” she said.

The Chamber also honored former World publisher Wilfred Woods, who died Feb. 11, with a video tribute at Wednesday’s dinner.

The Community Foundation of NCW earned a Cornerstone Award for “inspiring generosity throughout our region over three decades,” said Schauer. Now celebrating its 30th year, the Community Foundation “has made great things happen,” she said. The organization also raises awareness of charitable needs among this region’s 500-plus nonprofits, Schauer added.

The Chamber dinner was capped by the premiere of the third installment of the “We Are Wenatchee” video series produced by Voortex Productions of Wenatchee. See the video at vimeo.com/208608170.