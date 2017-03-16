Check it out: Our arts and entertainment picks this week

Wenatchee

Wenatchee Community Concert Association presents Alina Kiryayeva: 7:30 p.m. March 20, Wenatchee High School, $30 adults, $10 students, wenatcheeconcerts.org.

Concert pianist Alina Kiryayeva has traveled around the world, from her native Ukraine all the way to Washington state. She makes a stop at Wenatchee High School Monday night as part of the Wenatchee Community Concert Association’s 2016-2017 season. Kiryayeva performed her first solo recital at 8 years old and has gone on to receive bachelor’s and master’s…