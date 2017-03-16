Court upholds vacating Three Devils Road

METHOW — Two companies — including Gamble Land & Timber — sued this month claiming that Okanogan County has no rights to a portion of the 7.6-mile French Creek Road, near Methow.

SPOKANE — An appellate court has upheld a decision by Okanogan County commissioners to vacate a portion of the Three Devils Road and give the land to Gamble Land & Timber Ltd.

“The long-standing rule in Washington is that road vacation is a political function that belongs to municipal authorities, and is not judicially reviewable absent fraud, collusion, or interference with a vested right,” Judge Robert Lawrence-Berrey wrote for the three-judge panel in the Thursday decision.

The appeals court found no evidence that commissioners committed fraud, collusion or interference in a vested right when the commission voted 2-1 in June 2015 to vacate the three-mile stretch of road that leads from the Chiliwist Valley near Malott to a U.S. Forest Service Road.

The decision was challenged by the Coalition of Chiliwist Residents and Friends, which formed to fight it. Attorneys for Gamble Land and Timber, and for the Coalition, along with a coalition spokeswoman, did not return phone calls Thursday.

Before the county’s decision, nearly 200 residents had signed a petition opposing the company’s request to close the road, claiming it could be an important escape route in case of flooding or wildfire, and that residents used the road to access public land for recreation.

A county hearing examiner recommended against the closure, but commissioners Ray Campbell and Sheilah Kennedy went against that recommendation, determining that there are alternate routes for escape, and that the road had seen little traffic.

The Coalition sued Okanogan County and Gamble Land & Timber in Okanogan County Superior Court. The county’s decision was upheld by visiting Douglas County Superior Court Judge John Hotchkiss.

He wrote that despite a “significant financial and personal relationship” between Commissioner Campbell and the Gebbers family, he, found no evidence that Campbell conspired or colluded with the the Gebbers, which owns Gamble Land and Timber.

In upholding Hotchkiss’ decision, Lawrence-Berrey pointed to five arguments raised by the Coalition that alluded to collusion: “(1) Commissioner Campbell had worked in real estate, and had advocated for vacating other roads prior to becoming an elected official, (2) Jon Wyss, a high-level Gamble employee who spearheaded Gamble’s petition, once worked for the County, (3) in November 2014, when Gamble patriarch Dan Gebbers died, Commissioner Campbell gave a eulogy at the funeral and spoke of their mutual connections, ( 4) the Gebbers family may have given campaign contributions to the commissioners, and (5) the commissioners did not give deference to the hearing examiner’s recommendation not to vacate the road.”

He then dismissed those assertions as evidence of collusion.

He also wrote that commissioners were not bound by the hearing examiner’s recommendation.

And, the judge found that the Coalition had no “property or liberty” interests in keeping the road open, noting that no coalition members own property abutting the road, so vacating the road does not affect access to their property.