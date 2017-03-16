Dale Kenneth Sim

May 31, 1945 - March 10, 2017

Wenatchee, WA

Dale Kenneth Sim, age 71, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on March 10, 2017.

Dale was born in Oliver, British Columbia, Canada on May 31, 1945. He

graduated from Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, WA, and attended college in

Oregon. Dale served his country for three years during the Vietnam War and was

a decorated soldier. Dale and Colleen Nickell Sim were married on February 22,

1975, and in a loving marriage for 42 years. The family lived in North Bend,

WA, while working and raising their two children. Dale worked most of his

career in the construction trade. At one point, he owned his business, Valley

Excavating, working with a power company in Bellevue. Later in his career, he

worked at Fury Construction as a superintendent. His most recent employer was

Gray & Osborne, Inc., an engineering firm out of Yakima, WA. Dale traveled

to many jobs in north central Washington. Dale’s hobbies were golfing, fishing

and hunting. He truly enjoyed being outdoors with his buddies and his family,

spending time on the Oregon Coast and all over Washington State.

Dale is survived by his wife, Colleen Sim; son, Jeffrey Sim; brother, William

Sim; and granddaughter, Brooklyn Ross. Also, nieces: Candice Rider, Shelly

Sim, Sandy Browning, Angela Osterhaus, and Amy Mendez; and nephew, Grant Sim.

Dale was preceded in death by father, William Allen Sim; mother, Catherine

Sim; brother, Dennis Sim; and daughter, Constance Kaye.

A Memorial will be held Saturday, March 25, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at Jones and

Jones-Betts Funeral Home in Wenatchee, WA.