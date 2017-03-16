David Albert Ovenell
David Albert Ovenell
Quincy, WA
David Albert Ovenell, son of Fred and Dorothy (Lang) Ovenell, was born on July
26, 1947, in Mount Vernon, WA. He was the oldest of four children. On Monday,
March 13, 2017, in Wenatchee, WA, Dave went on to be with his Lord and Savior
Jesus Christ after battling cancer. Dave attended school in Sedro Woolley, WA,
where he graduated in 1966, and then attended Skagit Valley College to study
auto mechanics. Dave also worked as a box boy and was promoted to Produce
Manager for Thrifty Foods in Sedro Woolley.
Dave married his high school sweetheart, Susie Riggles, on September 30, 1967.
Together, they raised four children: Shelly, Tom, Colin, and Brandon. As a
father, he encouraged his children to pursue their dreams and dedicate
themselves toward doing the things that mattered most. One of his greatest
contributions to their lives was his steadfast example and love for those
around him.
Dave began working for NC Machinery in Mount Vernon as a parts salesman in
1969, and was transferred to Anchorage, AK, in September of 1972. In July of
1976, Dave re-located his family back to Washington State, where he began
working for Farmway Implement, now Washington Tractor in Quincy, where he
worked the remainder of his career. Stemming from his love for the farm
community, he was also an active member and for a time the president of the
Columbia Basin Antique Power Club.
Dave was a member of First Baptist Church in Quincy for 40 years. Over the
course of that time, he was very involved in the ministries of the church,
serving as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, worship leader, assisting with
youth programs and helping support the ministry in a variety of other ways.
One of his greatest passions was in helping the church to establish a ministry
to the Spanish speaking community in Quincy. Dave also served for a short time
as a Quincy reserve police officer. He had a servant’s heart and filled his
time helping others, always putting their needs above his own.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Dorothy Ovenell; and
nephew, Jeremy Imes. He will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by: his
wife, Susie; daughter, Shelly (Brett) Black; son, Tom (Amy); son, Colin
(Teena); son, Brandon; 14 grandchildren: Taylor (Josh) Friesen, Brady Black,
Devan Black; Makenzie Ovenell, Neely Ovenell; Ethan Ovenell, Eliana Ovenell,
Elias Ovenell; Jeyda Ovenell, Brynli Ovenell, Landry Ovenell; Autum, Mason,
Payton Rookard; two great-grandchildren: Dawson Friesen, Jazmyn Rookard; three
sisters: Carol Ovenell, Adelle (Dean) Wahlster, and Elaine (Perry) Linzay; and
many nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, March, 20, 2017, at 3:00
p.m. at Faith Community Church, located at 1005 10th Ave. SW, Quincy, WA,
98848.
