David Albert Ovenell

Quincy, WA

David Albert Ovenell, son of Fred and Dorothy (Lang) Ovenell, was born on July

26, 1947, in Mount Vernon, WA. He was the oldest of four children. On Monday,

March 13, 2017, in Wenatchee, WA, Dave went on to be with his Lord and Savior

Jesus Christ after battling cancer. Dave attended school in Sedro Woolley, WA,

where he graduated in 1966, and then attended Skagit Valley College to study

auto mechanics. Dave also worked as a box boy and was promoted to Produce

Manager for Thrifty Foods in Sedro Woolley.

Dave married his high school sweetheart, Susie Riggles, on September 30, 1967.

Together, they raised four children: Shelly, Tom, Colin, and Brandon. As a

father, he encouraged his children to pursue their dreams and dedicate

themselves toward doing the things that mattered most. One of his greatest

contributions to their lives was his steadfast example and love for those

around him.

Dave began working for NC Machinery in Mount Vernon as a parts salesman in

1969, and was transferred to Anchorage, AK, in September of 1972. In July of

1976, Dave re-located his family back to Washington State, where he began

working for Farmway Implement, now Washington Tractor in Quincy, where he

worked the remainder of his career. Stemming from his love for the farm

community, he was also an active member and for a time the president of the

Columbia Basin Antique Power Club.

Dave was a member of First Baptist Church in Quincy for 40 years. Over the

course of that time, he was very involved in the ministries of the church,

serving as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, worship leader, assisting with

youth programs and helping support the ministry in a variety of other ways.

One of his greatest passions was in helping the church to establish a ministry

to the Spanish speaking community in Quincy. Dave also served for a short time

as a Quincy reserve police officer. He had a servant’s heart and filled his

time helping others, always putting their needs above his own.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Dorothy Ovenell; and

nephew, Jeremy Imes. He will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by: his

wife, Susie; daughter, Shelly (Brett) Black; son, Tom (Amy); son, Colin

(Teena); son, Brandon; 14 grandchildren: Taylor (Josh) Friesen, Brady Black,

Devan Black; Makenzie Ovenell, Neely Ovenell; Ethan Ovenell, Eliana Ovenell,

Elias Ovenell; Jeyda Ovenell, Brynli Ovenell, Landry Ovenell; Autum, Mason,

Payton Rookard; two great-grandchildren: Dawson Friesen, Jazmyn Rookard; three

sisters: Carol Ovenell, Adelle (Dean) Wahlster, and Elaine (Perry) Linzay; and

many nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, March, 20, 2017, at 3:00

p.m. at Faith Community Church, located at 1005 10th Ave. SW, Quincy, WA,

98848.