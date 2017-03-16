Doing the Zombirena

Doing their best impressions of zombies, Students perform the dance and song routine "Zombirena" during practice of the Icicle Creek Play-in-a-Week program at Clovis Point Intermediate School Wednesday. The 45 children from four schools will perform at Clovis on Saturday at 1 p.m. This is the second year the Eastmont School District has been involved in the program brought to them by the Icicle Creek Center for the Arts. The title of the musical comedy: "Snow White, the Witch, the…