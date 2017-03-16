The Wenatchee World

Endangerment plea for repeat DUI offender

by Jefferson Robbins
WENATCHEE — An Everett man who rolled his vehicle in a suspected DUI crash last November pleaded guilty this week to reckless endangerment of his passengers.

Michael Larry Penix, 33, crashed Nov. 13 on Highway 2 west of Leavenworth, while his brother and 10-year-old daughter were in the car. He pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, a gross misdemeanor, after Chelan County prosecutors agreed to withdraw charges of felony DUI, driving on a suspended license and driving without a court-ordered ignition…

