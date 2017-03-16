Every No. 1 seed should be wary of becoming the first

SALT LAKE CITY — The evolution in insult T-shirts has been dramatic. We’ve come a long way from “I’m With Stupid.”

There’s “And Yet Despite the Look on My Face, You’re Still Talking.” And there’s “Are You Available in Sober?”

But the height of withering disrespect was achieved a few years back with the debut of a rag showing a snippet of the NCAA Tournament bracket on the front. Filling the top line — the No. 1 seed — was…