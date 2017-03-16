The Wenatchee World

Weather:

39°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi53° Sunny

Tonight

Lo31° Patchy Fog

Friday

Hi45° Chance Rain and Patchy Fog

Friday Night

Lo37° Rain Likely

Saturday

Hi53° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo31° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi50° Mostly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo30° Partly Cloudy

Monday

Hi49° Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo33° Mostly Cloudy

Father-daughter project transforms into bustling family business

by Andrea HafflyThe Peninsula Gateway
Send to Kindle
Print This

GIG HARBOR — Two years ago, during an overnight family trip to Seattle, Mallori Standley, now age 12, became intrigued by a complimentary sugar scrub offered by their hotel.

Purchasing a bottle to take home, Mallori decided she wanted to try her hand at making her own scrub and asked her father, Jeff, 42, for some help.

“We’ve always done a lot of DIY things,” Mallori explained.

Beginning from some recipes found online, the father-daughter duo worked to develop their…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 