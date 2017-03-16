Father-daughter project transforms into bustling family business

GIG HARBOR — Two years ago, during an overnight family trip to Seattle, Mallori Standley, now age 12, became intrigued by a complimentary sugar scrub offered by their hotel.

Purchasing a bottle to take home, Mallori decided she wanted to try her hand at making her own scrub and asked her father, Jeff, 42, for some help.

“We’ve always done a lot of DIY things,” Mallori explained.

Beginning from some recipes found online, the father-daughter duo worked to develop their…