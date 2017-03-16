Funeral Service Directory

Friday, March 17

Michelle Lynn Stevens, 43, of Wenatchee: 10:30 a.m. memorial service at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, with Pastor Caleb Wood officiating. Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley.

Saturday, March 18

Clayton Emry, 89, of Oroville: 1:30 p.m. celebration of life at Oroville United Methodist Church, with Rev. Leon Alden, Rev. Jing Ming Ma, Oroville American Legion and family members officiating. Arrangements by Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory, Oroville.

Weldon “Red” Reynolds, 95, of Monse: 2 p.m. services at Calvary Baptist Church, Brewster. A potluck will follow in the church reception area.

James Carroll Liley Jr., 64, of East Wenatchee: 10 a.m. memorial service at Calvary Bible Church Fellowship Hall, Wenatchee.

Lee Lippert, 75, of Wenatchee: 3 to 5 p.m. memorial celebration at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club, 1600 Country Club Drive, East Wenatchee.

Sunday, March 19

Karen Ann Smith, 72, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. celebration of life at Mountain Meadows Senior Living Campus, 320 Park Ave., Leavenworth.