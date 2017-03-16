The Wenatchee World

Hotel by Pybus takes step toward construction

by Pete O'Cain
Business
WENATCHEE — The Hilton Garden Inn slated to occupy the empty gravel lot adjacent Pybus Public Market has inched a little closer to reality.

Spokane-based A&A Construction filed a SEPA (State Environmental Protection Agency) application with the city on Monday. A&A bought the 3-acre parcel from the city in May for $1.3 million.

There have been multiple suitors for the property in the past, but this is the closest a developer has gotten to actually building a hotel.

“All of…

