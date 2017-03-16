How detectives cracked a 35-year-old homicide case

LEAVENWORTH — Sitting across from a pair of investigators for the third time in two weeks, Dawn Soles was at a crossroads.

The detectives from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office wanted to know the truth about the summer of ‘82 when her ex-husband, Stephen E. Smith, disappeared.

The first time they spoke she said she didn’t know. The second time she blamed it on her other ex-husband, Bernard Swaim.

Detectives were still skeptical. They'd interviewed her twice in the last…