It’s a bird, it’s a plane… it’s the Entiat Kite Festival

Go fly a kite!

No, seriously, go fly a kite this weekend at the Entiat Kite Festival. Now in its seventh year, the festival has drawn crowds of kids and adults alike that want to try their hand — or show off their skills — at kite flying.

The event is sponsored by the Entiat Valley Chamber of Commerce and organized by Festival Chairman Alan Moen.

Go! sent Moen a few questions over email to find out more about the…