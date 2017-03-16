The Wenatchee World

Weather:

49°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo32° Increasing Clouds

Friday

Hi45° Rain

Friday Night

Lo37° Rain Likely

Saturday

Hi55° Rain Likely then Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo31° Partly Cloudy and Blustery then Mostly Clear

Sunday

Hi53° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo29° Mostly Clear

Monday

Hi52° Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo33° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi48° Chance Showers

Lake Chelan south shore could reopen by late Friday

by Christine Pratt
Send to Kindle
Print This

CHELAN — Call it luck of the Irish.

Crews hope to reopen Highway 971 along Lake Chelan's south shore by 5 p.m. Friday, state Department of Transportation spokesman Jeff Adamson said Thursday.

That plan could bump to early Saturday if additional large boulders discovered today in the roadway under smaller debris can't be shoved to the side until a blasting crew can return to blow them to pieces for removal, Adamson said.

A rock slide the evening of March 8…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 