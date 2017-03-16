Lake Chelan south shore could reopen by late Friday

CHELAN — Call it luck of the Irish.

Crews hope to reopen Highway 971 along Lake Chelan's south shore by 5 p.m. Friday, state Department of Transportation spokesman Jeff Adamson said Thursday.

That plan could bump to early Saturday if additional large boulders discovered today in the roadway under smaller debris can't be shoved to the side until a blasting crew can return to blow them to pieces for removal, Adamson said.

A rock slide the evening of March 8…