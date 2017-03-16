The Wenatchee World

Weather:

50°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi53° Sunny

Tonight

Lo32° Increasing Clouds

Friday

Hi45° Chance Rain and Patchy Fog

Friday Night

Lo37° Rain Likely

Saturday

Hi53° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo31° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi50° Mostly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo30° Partly Cloudy

Monday

Hi49° Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo33° Mostly Cloudy

License suspended for Okanogan counselor

by K.C. Mehaffey
Send to Kindle
Print This

OKANOGAN — The state Department of Health has indefinitely suspended the license of an Okanogan County mental health counselor who was convicted of attempted custodial assault, DUI and illegally possessing drugs.

A year after getting her counselor’s license, Shelly Sue Zwieg was convicted in Okanogan County Superior Court of custodial assault, a gross misdemeanor, and in District Court of driving under the influence and possession of a legend drug without a prescription, according to the civil charges filed by the…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 