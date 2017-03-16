License suspended for Okanogan counselor

OKANOGAN — The state Department of Health has indefinitely suspended the license of an Okanogan County mental health counselor who was convicted of attempted custodial assault, DUI and illegally possessing drugs.

A year after getting her counselor’s license, Shelly Sue Zwieg was convicted in Okanogan County Superior Court of custodial assault, a gross misdemeanor, and in District Court of driving under the influence and possession of a legend drug without a prescription, according to the civil charges filed by the…